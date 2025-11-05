Season ends for wounded Eagles

Pictured, injured senior Columbia football players Keegan Thompson and Owen Menke join their teammates for one final snap during Saturday’s playoff loss at Breese Central.

Despite a first round playoff exit, there were memories made Saturday and throughout the season for the Columbia High School football squad.

The Eagles ended their Saturday at state-ranked Breese Central in a Class 4A playoff game, 48-15.

Senior running back Jase Nelson rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns in his final game for the Eagles, who finished with a record of 6-4.

A touching moment in this contest came in the final minute when two injured senior players for Columbia were allowed to take part in one last snap with their team.

Keegan Thompson, who was a top defender and a key part of Columbia’s running game on offense until sustaining a season-ending injury, joined injured senior lineman Owen Menke in the ceremonial play.

“Our staff had the idea to have (Keegan and Owen) on the field for the last snap if the opportunity presented itself,” Columbia head coach Scott Horner said. “I asked the referees to ask (Breese Central) Coach Short and he was absolutely fine with it, so on the final play as we took a knee to run out the clock, both players were able to wheel themselves onto the field for their final snap as a three-year starter. It was a special moment for sure, and we can’t thank Central enough. A very kind gesture and a class act.”

Horner added he was impressed with Breese Central’s fans on how they handled the moment.

“Central’s fans stood and clapped as their PA announcer announced their names,” Horner said. “This entire thing was not talked about or rehearsed until the final minutes of the game, so their fans and announcer acted suddenly as they saw this unfold. Just another testament to their culture.”

As for the season, Horner said he felt it was a successful season despite dealing with multiple injuries.

“We were bitten by the injury bug from game five on and kinda lost our stride for a bit, but recovered and still were able to find a way to win some close games and get into the playoffs,” Horner said. “Our seniors provided great leadership in a couple of hard fought quality wins against Waterloo and Roxana. Those were very big games for us and our guys fought tooth and nail to get those wins.”

With a depleted roster, Horner said losses in weeks eight and nine set up the tough first round match-up with Breese Central.

“Once again, our kids showed fight against a really, really good team,” Horner said of Saturday’s loss. “We did some things well early on, but Central’s group of 27 seniors proved to be overpowering in the end. We had a hard time scoring, and we just couldn’t tackle them on defense.”

Nelson finished his senior season with 1,049 yards rushing and nine TDs in addition to 188 yards receiving and another TD.

Two sophomores who will be looked on to help lead Columbia going forward are quarterback Xavier Voegele and wide receiver Jackson Lawal.

Voegele threw for 986 yards and 14 TDs compared to seven interceptions.

Lawal finished with 490 yards receiving and six TD catches.