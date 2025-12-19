Search underway near Dupo

Multiple agencies are involved in the search for a man who ran from police late Thursday night at the north end of Dupo in St. Clair County.

At about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, the Prairie du Pont Fire Department responded with a drone to assist Dupo police with an aerial search in the area of Falling Springs Road at Stolle Road.

At 10:50 a.m. Friday, the Columbia Fire Department responded with its drone to further assist the Prairie du Pont Fire Department and Dupo police in the area of Route 3 and Stolle Road, with efforts concentrated near a woodline.

Police K-9 units are also involved in the search.