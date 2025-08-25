Sean Kelly | Obituary

Sean Kelly, 51, died Aug. 22, 2025. He was born July 14, 1974, in Nuremberg, Germany.

He attended grade and junior high school in Pacific Grove, Calif., and graduated from Waterloo High School in 1993.

Sean was gentle, kind, always smiling and lit up a room.

He was a prep chef for numerous local restaurants. He also enjoyed participating in bocce ball and darts leagues.

An avid San Francisco 49ers fan, Sean enjoyed major league and college sports.

He is survived by his mother Laurel Kelly; brother Maxwell Kelly; grandmother Marian Rey; niece Hazel Kelly; sister-in-law Bridgette Carter; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sean is preceded in death by his father Kevin Kelly; grandparents Kenneth Sr. and Jeanette Kelly; and grandfathers Millard (Mip) Mundinger and Arland Rey.

A private remembrance ceremony will be held.