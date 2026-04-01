Seadogs end with a splash 

Pictured, front row, from left, are Hogan Story, Byron Story, Brock Row, Micha Sena and Teddy Jones; middle row: Charlotte Rodenburg, Samantha Ebeler, Reese Davis-Grandcolas and Kendall Vest; back row: Elijah Sena, Victoria Stoffel, Lily Burns, Wyatt Ebeler, Noha Burns and Andrew Vest.

The Monroe County YMCA Seadogs youth swim team officially concluded a standout winter season this past weekend with a dominant performance at the Heartland Area Championship meet in Edwardsville.

Competing against a field of 21 teams, the Seadogs secured third place in the small team division and finished fourth place overall. Led by head coach Makenzie Pate and assistant coaches Allyson Nold and Ryan Ebeler, the team amassed a total of 1,652 points. The men’s side was particularly formidable, racking up 1,149 points to claim second place in their division. Standout performances from Teddy Jones, Wyatt Ebeler, and Mason Wilhelm fueled the men’s scoring surge.

The Seadogs women also delivered high-energy races, with top point contributions coming from Reese Davis-Grandcolas and 8-year-old Caroline Reinhold, proving the team’s depth across all age groups. Victoria Stoffel received special recognition for her dedication to the team, as she will continue her academic journey at Indiana University this fall.

Prior to the Heartland meet, the Seadogs maintained a winning momentum with several top-three finishes at the East Regional Championship, the Kings of the Pool, and Christmas Classic meets.