Scrappy | Pet of the Week

Scrappy would love to find a new family. She can be a little shy at first but is friendly and quickly warms up to new people. Once she is in a home, her personality will blossom and she will show you what a loving companion she can be. She gets along with other cats and loves laying on the shelves in the cat room at the shelter. Scrappy can’t wait to meet you so fill out on adoption application today.

Scrappy is 10 years old.

Scrappy is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.