Schwarze pleads not guilty

Karen A. Schwarze

A woman charged following the tragic shooting of 14-year-old Emma Schultheis by her own father in July appeared in court last week.

Karen A. Schwarze, 58, of Valmeyer, entered not guilty pleas to “concealment of a homicidal death,” a Class 3 felony, and obstruction of justice, a Class 4 felony, during her appearance last Wednesday at the Monroe County Courthouse.

The charges stem from a July 21 incident during which Emma Schultheis was struck and killed by an errant bullet fired by David A. Schultheis, 34, of Prairie du Rocher.

The shooting occurred at Schwarze Trailer Repair, which is located at 5925 State Route 3 south of Waterloo.

On Sept. 2, Schultheis was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

Schwarze was also charged Sept. 2, eventually agreeing to turn herself in to authorities following the Sept. 17 hearing.

Schwarze was granted pretrial release, and a preliminary hearing in the matter is scheduled for Oct. 9 at 9 a.m.

Schultheis has an Oct. 16 court date, which is also a preliminary hearing.

Schultheis was arraigned on Sept. 4.

24th Judicial Circuit Judge Lucas Liefer has been assigned to both cases.

The MCSD stated in a news release that David “discharged a handgun in an attempt to shoot a buzzard that had entered a brick building. In doing so, (he) inserted only his arm into the room — keeping his head outside the doorway to avoid potential ricochet — before pulling the trigger. The round struck the bird, passed through it, exited the building through a window and ultimately struck and killed (Emma), who was outside.”

The press release also states Schwarze allegedly “concealed physical evidence — a Taurus .40 caliber pistol — with the intent to prevent the apprehension or prosecution of David Schultheis.”

The obstruction charge stems from Schwarze allegedly attempting to “influence others not to speak with law enforcement officers during the early stages of the investigation,” court information states.