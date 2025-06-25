School board talks summer projects

Pictured, the Waterloo School Board held a special meeting Sunday at Waterloo High School. Following a brief opening statement by board president Lori Dillenberger, the board met in executive session for more than five hours. Dillenberger explained that board members have upcoming work and vacation time commitments which required the board to meet on a Sunday to take care of non-voting items in closed session. “There were no agenda items to take action on in open session,” Dillenberger said. One board member said contracts were discussed. Absent from the meeting was Waterloo Superintendent of Schools Brian Charron.

Summer projects around the district received plenty of attention at the June 16 meeting of the Waterloo School Board, though a substantial chunk of the meeting was also dedicated to a three-part presentation from the Waterloo Classroom Teacher’s Association.

Regarding projects, Waterloo Superintendent of Schools Brian Charron offered an update on repairs set to be done at Waterloo High School following storms and tornadoes that hit the region in late April.

A number of companies are set to be contracted with the school following bids, with Greenhouse Megastore handling roof and structural damage to the WHS greenhouse for $53,000. Damaged concrete and other fence damage around the school will be taken care of by Belleville Fence Co. for $24,000.

Other damages include $2,500 for torn-up parts of the track on the athletic field, $3,000 for damaged soccer goals, $100 for the flag pole, over $3,000 for destroyed benches and $400 for the high-jump bracket, all of which is covered by district property insurance save for the deductible.

Charron offered his thanks to Director of Building and Grounds Will Hulett and WHS Principal Tim McDermott for their aid in getting the quotes given how difficult it was to get in touch with companies for this somewhat niche repair work.

Hulett also spoke later in the meeting to offer an overview of goings-on in the district at this time of year, with Zahnow Elementary getting flooring and approach renovations, Rogers Elementary getting work done to address settling issues as recently approved by the board, Gardner Elementary having concrete and asphalt work done and Waterloo Junior High School getting new bleachers and handrails.

Along with storm damage repair, WHS is also set to have a replaced cooling tower given the age of its current tower, as has been discussed at several previous board meetings – though Hulett and Charron said there have been talks about potential delays due to supply chain issues.

Charron explained repairs done previously would allow the tower to continue working for another year should the project be delayed and the board wish to keep the high school from going without cooling for the first few weeks of school, though he received good news about the tower possibly getting delivered sooner than expected.

“We are making sure that that arrives on time, otherwise we might postpone the project until next May or June, but the last update we had was now it’s gonna be shipping maybe even a week earlier than they had originally thought as opposed to three weeks later than scheduled,” Charron said.

While reports were fairly light, and there were no public comments, the board did hear from teachers in the district in a presentation WCTA President Renee Koeneman called “June Gratitude.”

Zahnow kindergarten teacher Erin Hoffmann was the first to speak, expressing thanks to the board for the support they’ve shown in helping teachers address behavioral problems among their students.

Hoffmann recalled how some teachers had previously come before the board to outline these struggles before noting some of the improvements that have been made, including the addition of a second special education coordinator to provide support in various ways.

She placed particular emphasis on the board’s allowance for smaller class sizes that have allowed teachers to give each of their students more attention when they need it.

“Thank you for hearing us and for helping us to make some small changes to move in the right direction,” Hoffmann said. “Thank you for the smaller class sizes. With fewer students, we’ve had time to deal with the more difficult behaviors. A lot of times, as you know, behavior arises when a student needs attention, and we’ve been able to devote more attention to each student.”

Hoffmann further discussed the addition of a character curriculum to help teachers work with students to improve their behavior in an organized, uniform way, discussing simple but vital subjects such as paying attention, sharing and accepting mistakes.

Rogers reading teacher Lyndi Davis spoke next, discussing decisions the board has made to improve the K-5 reading curriculum, with a number of teachers working last year to pilot a new program that seems to have been successful in helping students become strong and confident readers.

“I want to begin by sincerely thanking the board and administrators for your continued investment in K-5 reading,” Davis said. “Your support has made a real difference.”

Koeneman approached the podium last, addressing a number of topics that centered around the voids left by longtime district educators that have left in recent years.

She also noted the departure of longtime administrators such as former WHS Principal Lori Costello, commending McDermott for his work in taking on the position.

“Our district’s greatest challenge right now is the loss and/or retirement of some of our veteran administrators and teachers,” Koeneman said. “These are not small shoes to fill, and their absence has been and will continue to be deeply felt.”

She noted how these departures can often seem small but often lead to tremendous consequences as folks who have decades of experience tend to take all their knowledge with them into retirement.

“These educators had a mastery of the craft that only comes with time, experience and heart,” Koeneman said. “Their classrooms were places of stability, consistency and high expectations. Replacing that level of impact is not easy and certainly not immediate. It will take years for new teachers to develop that same depth of skill, connection, and in the meantime, it’s our students who feel that absence the most.”

As part of her speech, Koeneman also touched on Tier 2, the Illinois retirement and pension system for teachers and others in the state requiring that those hired after 2010 work until age 67 to retire with full benefits compared to their predecessors who only had to work until age 55 with 35 years of experience.

Koeneman, as she has done previously, noted how this system is a major issue in Illinois when it comes to attracting and retaining educators, and it’s especially a problem for a community so close to another state without this retirement system.

Wrapping up her speech, Koeneman returned to the subject of retirement, commending Charron for his efforts and the work he’s done in the district with his retirement approaching in the next few years.

Action items approved by the board included the second reading of Press Plus Issue 118 policies and a number of employment matters including a computer technician, elementary teacher and junior high/high school chorus teacher.

Another item approved was a $181,724.10 contract with Amplify for a grades 1-5 literacy curriculum.

Charron offered explanation for this item, noting how this matter was previously discussed during a presentation at the May meeting.

This being the curriculum Davis referred to when discussing the pilot program done this past year, Charron noted how this will serve as a replacement for the current curriculum, the expectation being that this program will provide students with an improved education during the vital years of school when they’re learning to read.

“I don’t think we have 100 percent agreement, but we have very solid agreement that this is the right step forward,” Charron said. “I know that our teachers, our admin and Jessica Washausen have been traveling throughout the Metro East and Southern Illinois not just to learn about the program but to go watch it in action in classrooms where schools are successful and putting up very good reading scores, better than ours.”

Board member Jodi Burton also chimed in on this item, remarking that “K-5 is learning to read, and six on is reading to learn.”