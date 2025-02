Pictured with Columbia High School girls basketball head coach Scott Germain is senior Sam Schmuke, who was honored prior to a recent game for surpassing 1,000 career points scored.

Schmuke, who is averaging 15.5 points per game this season, has scored 1,161 points so far in her four years with the Eagles.

She’s also the all-time career leader in steals at Columbia with 470 steals. Schmuke is averaging 5.27 steals per game this season.