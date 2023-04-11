Additional lane closure Wednesday on JB Bridge

Drivers heading into Illinois from south St. Louis County may want to allow themselves extra time Wednesday, as crews will close an additional eastbound lane on the Jefferson Barracks Bridge across the Mississippi River.

Crews will close one eastbound lane of eastbound I-255 on the JB Bridge to make pavement repairs due to deteriorating conditions starting at 3 a.m. Wednesday. The lane is expected to reopen once the concrete reaches the appropriate strength, which is anticipated to be by 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said this will mean that during this time, only one eastbound lane on I-255 will remain open to traffic.

As part of ongoing JB Bridge rehabilitation efforts, all lanes of I-255 traffic are traveling on the eastbound span since the westbound span is currently closed.