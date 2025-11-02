Saturday evening crash in Columbia
Emergency personnel responded shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a single-vehicle crash on East Locust Street near the American Legion in Columbia.
A car struck a utility pole, resulting in downed power lines and the vehicle coming to rest on its roof in the roadway.
There was a brief power outage as a result of the crash, with Charter cable and internet service also interrupted.
Initial reports indicate the driver of the car was not seriously injured.