Sandra K. Westbrook | Obituary

Sandra Kay Westbrook, 81, of Waterloo, formerly of Cahokia, born July 24, 1944 in St. Louis, died Aug. 26, 2025, at Oak Hill in Waterloo.

Sandra was retired from the Social Security Administration in East St. Louis, after 34 years. She was active in the Monroe County YMCA. For many years she was a member of the St. Louis Botanical Gardens and volunteered at the St. Louis Welcome Center. She was very active in the Cahokia and Waterloo Public Libraries (maybe due to the fact that she loved to read and was a very avid reader). She also enjoyed traveling.

However, her greatest joy was being “Nana” to her five grandchildren. She never missed any events in their lives.

Surviving are children, Dana (Kirk) Waters of Batchtown and Erika (Josh) Watters of Waterloo; brother Tom (Janet) Rotramel of St. Louis; and grandchildren, Cameron, Hayley, Grant, Clayton and Cambell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Westbrook; parents Kent and Hazel (nee Redburn) Rotramel; and her very special aunt and uncle Margie and Truman Parrott.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Sept. 2, 2025, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 3 at the funeral home, with Reverend Mike Parrott officiating.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, at a later date.