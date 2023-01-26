Saffron | Pet of the Week

Saffron is an active and playful girl. She loves to play fetch. Saffron is housebroken and crate trained. She gets along with other dogs.

Saffron is one year old and weighs 35 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.