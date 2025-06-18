Sabens-May wedding

Emily Sabens and Ethan May married May 2, 2025, in Carmel, Ind. Christie White, family of the bride, officiated. The bride is the daughter of Sarah and the late John Sabens of Lafayette, Ind. The groom is the son of Allen and Sharon May of Valmeyer. The bride is a 2015 graduate of Clinton Prairie High School in Indiana. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Ball State University and is now a graphic designer for a nonprofit. The groom is a 2014 graduate of Valmeyer High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri and is now a journalist for NBC. The couple enjoyed a honeymoon in the Dominican Republic. They reside in Affton, Mo.