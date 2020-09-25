Rusty | Pet of the Week

Rusty is a sweet and playful guy. He plays well with other dogs and seems to be fine with cats. He is non-destructive in the house, crate trained, and has almost mastered potty training. He does love to snuggle when invited. He has a very happy wiggle butt!

Rusty is a nine month old boxer/terrier mix. He weighs about 46 pounds.

Rusty’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.