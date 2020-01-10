Rusty | Helping Strays Pet of the Week

Rusty is a pretty four year old calico cat. She is friendly, loving, and gets along with other cats. A ball and string are her favorite toys. She can be independent and will interact on her terms. Rusty is a good girl and would love a furrever home.

Rusty’s adoption fee is $100; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.