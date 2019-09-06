Russell | Pet of the Week

I know what you are thinking…look at those ears! Yes, I have large ears, now let me tell you more about me. I am a terrier and true to my breed, I am an excitable and energetic guy. I think I would best describe myself as happy, spirited, and loyal. If you like to walk, hike, and stay active, I would be the perfect partner for you! Also, I am currently in obedience class and hope my new family will continue training so I can be the best dog ever. One more thing, I like playing with other dogs and kids aren’t bad either!

Russell is ten months old and weighs about 40 pounds.

Russell’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.