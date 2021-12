Shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, local police were put on lookout for a gray Dodge Avenger with two subjects who stole items from Rural King, 740 N. Market Street, Waterloo, and drove north on Route 3.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy spotted the vehicle on Route 3 and conducted a traffic stop in the YMCA parking lot off EE Road.

Waterloo police responded to that location to take the suspects into custody.