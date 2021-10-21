Ruby | Pet of the Week

Howdy y’all! My name is Ruby. I am a super cute and friendly girl. I am your typical hound. I love to be outside relaxing in the warm sun and going for walks to do what I do best… sniff! Even though I am a little bit older I still have some energy and like to run around. I do well with other dogs, cats, and kids! I am house and crate trained. Come see me today!

Ruby is 6 years old and weighs 50 pounds.

Adoption fees for adult dogs are $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and neutered.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

