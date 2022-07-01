RRR license renewed, with suspension

Attorneys for the City of Waterloo and Uncle John’s RRR Bar reached an agreement this week that resulted in the bar’s liquor license being renewed with a 10-day suspension and controls put in place.

The liquor license renewal process, which takes place annually on June 30, was a subject of debate due to recent noise complaints and other issues at the bar, located at 141 S. Main Street.

The license suspension for RRR Bar is from July 1-10.

Stipulations agreed upon by both parties, as obtained via Freedom of Information Act request, include RRR staff refraining from “using demeaning, mocking or insulting language, or exhibiting other similar behavior toward the City of Waterloo, its agents and the public generally.”

RRR managers and employees are also to refrain from becoming intoxicated while working on the premises. The bar must also remove its front exterior speakers and remain in compliance with city noise standards in regard to its exterior patio speakers. In addition, RRR Bar must comply with all federal, state and local laws, regulations and ordinances.