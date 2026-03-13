Roy N. ‘Nick’ Pautler | Obituary

Republic-Times- March 12, 2026

Roy Nicholas “Nick” Pautler, 90, of Waterloo,  died March 1, 2026, in Belleville. He was born Oct. 8, 1935, in Red Bud. Nick loved reading and enjoyed playing the card game Kloepper with friends.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church.

He is survived by his children Mary Kelly, Lynn Pautler (Johannes Schiet), Stephen Pautler and James Pautler; daughter-in-law Patricia Pautler; stepson Scott Reeves; grandchildren Erin (Christopher) Gluck, Matthew Pautler, August “Gus” Kelly, Thea Schiet and Giselle Schiet; great-grandchildren Ella Gluck, Savannah Gluck and Emily Pautler; brother Thomas Pautler; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Nick is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy E. Pautler (nee Koopmann); son Mark T. Pautler; grandson Mitchell A. Kelly; and brother, Richard O. Roesemeier Sr.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. April 11, 2026 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the funeral home.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Melvin H. Vogt | Obituary

March 12, 2026

Rita J. Wetzel | Obituary

March 10, 2026

Barbara F. Brown | Obituary

March 10, 2026
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web