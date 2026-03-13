Roy N. ‘Nick’ Pautler | Obituary

Roy Nicholas “Nick” Pautler, 90, of Waterloo, died March 1, 2026, in Belleville. He was born Oct. 8, 1935, in Red Bud. Nick loved reading and enjoyed playing the card game Kloepper with friends.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church.

He is survived by his children Mary Kelly, Lynn Pautler (Johannes Schiet), Stephen Pautler and James Pautler; daughter-in-law Patricia Pautler; stepson Scott Reeves; grandchildren Erin (Christopher) Gluck, Matthew Pautler, August “Gus” Kelly, Thea Schiet and Giselle Schiet; great-grandchildren Ella Gluck, Savannah Gluck and Emily Pautler; brother Thomas Pautler; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Nick is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy E. Pautler (nee Koopmann); son Mark T. Pautler; grandson Mitchell A. Kelly; and brother, Richard O. Roesemeier Sr.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. April 11, 2026 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the funeral home.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.