Rowdy | Pet of the Week

After adoption, Rowdy will be happiest when he has a quiet room to start off with, spending quality time with you while he gets his bearings….Patience is a virtue. Once you have his trust, Rowdy will follow you around to try and learn everything that you are doing. He likes to keep all four paws on the ground but will hop in your lap to snuggle for some TV time at night.

Rowdy isn’t very playful with other cats but he doesn’t mind having them around. He has never lived with a dog before.

Rowdy would love if you came into Helping Strays to meet him and feed him his favorite treats!

Rowdy is eight years old.

Rowdy’s adoption fee is $100; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Rowdy, please complete an online adoption application or meet her at the shelter.

