Route study for MRTD

Republic-Times- September 3, 2025

Monroe Randolph Transit District is conducting a route study to evaluate and improve public transportation services in Monroe and Randolph counties.

As part of the study, MRTD is inviting residents to complete a short survey to share feedback. The survey takes about five minutes, MRTD said, and allows community members to voice their opinions on current routes, suggest new destinations such as St. Louis, Belleville, or Carbondale, and provide general comments about existing services.

The survey can be accessed online at tinyurl.com/MRTDSurvey or by visiting gomrtd.com

Paper copies are also available by calling the MRTD office at 618-443-9087. 

This survey closes Sept. 9.

Founded in 2005, MRTD provides over 15,000 trips annually for those needing transportation in Monroe and Randolph counties. MRTD provides rides for anyone, for any purpose, anywhere within the two counties. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Sid sees quite a century

September 3, 2025

Rockin’ for veterans

September 3, 2025

Levee, Oak Hill lingering topics for county

September 3, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web