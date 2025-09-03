Route study for MRTD

Monroe Randolph Transit District is conducting a route study to evaluate and improve public transportation services in Monroe and Randolph counties.

As part of the study, MRTD is inviting residents to complete a short survey to share feedback. The survey takes about five minutes, MRTD said, and allows community members to voice their opinions on current routes, suggest new destinations such as St. Louis, Belleville, or Carbondale, and provide general comments about existing services.

The survey can be accessed online at tinyurl.com/MRTDSurvey or by visiting gomrtd.com.

Paper copies are also available by calling the MRTD office at 618-443-9087.

This survey closes Sept. 9.

Founded in 2005, MRTD provides over 15,000 trips annually for those needing transportation in Monroe and Randolph counties. MRTD provides rides for anyone, for any purpose, anywhere within the two counties.