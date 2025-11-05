Route 3 U-turn discussed 

Pictured is an unofficial draft of a “restricted crossing U-turn” intersection on Route 3 at EE and Granny roads as proposed in 2022.

Three years after being denied funding for construction of two “restricted crossing U-turn” intersections on Route 3 between Waterloo and Columbia, Monroe County Engineer Aaron Metzger announced $1.35 million has been recently awarded to Monroe County for that purpose.

During Monday’s Monroe County Board meeting, Metzger presented a letter from the Illinois Department of Transportation of the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program grant to convert the intersection of EE Road and Route 3 into an RCUT as a way to mitigate dangerous traffic conditions on that stretch of the highway.

EE Road is the main access point for the Monroe County YMCA-HTC Center.

Monroe County resident Pat Kelly, a frequent meeting attendee, voiced safety concerns regarding the intersection during a board meeting earlier this year, noting an elevation change that reduces visibility of southbound traffic on Route 3 for motorists attempting to turn left from EE Road when leaving the YMCA.

When the RCUT intersection is constructed, vehicles will be required to turn right from EE Road onto the northbound lanes of Route 3 and then utilizing a dedicated U-turn lane to access southbound lanes of Route 3.

Vehicles travelling south on Route 3 will still be able to turn left onto EE Road when the RCUT project is completed, although drivers coming from EE Road will no longer be able to turn left onto Route 3.

The RCUT project will create a similar access plan for residents of Granny Lane directly west of EE Road.

Motorists will access the northbound lanes of Route 3 from Granny Lane by heading south and using a U-turn lane to enter the northbound lanes of Route 3.

“This was a surprise,” Commissioner Vicki Koerber said. “We’ve been after this for a while.”

Metzger had applied for safety grant funds for an RCUT intersection at EE Road in 2022, which was denied. He submitted a grant application for a similar project involving the intersection of Route 3 and Hanover Road in late 2021, which was also denied.

While Metzger was pleasantly surprised by the announcement of EE Road funding last month, he noted that he would like to complete the project as soon as possible, but to do so would involve “possibly moving things around.”

In order for the RCUT award to be “federally authorized,” bids on the project would need to be included on the state project letting in January 2029.

Metzger said the project would “fit” better in the 2028 county project schedule, but said he would “pursue 2027” due to the RCUT project using federal safety improvement funds.

The issue with completing the RCUT project in 2027 is a major project on Bluff Road scheduled for the same year, Metzger said.

While Metzger seemed confident both projects could be completed in the same year, he explained additional construction engineering personnel would need to be hired to assist with one of the projects.

Metzger concluded by saying he would like to begin an environmental impact study in the area to be affected by the RCUT intersections as soon as possible.

Also during Monday’s meeting, Metzger presented a rough draft of preliminary plans for a county-owned property south of Waterloo which will shared by the highway department and Monroe County Health Department.

In May 2024, county commissioners approved a land purchase agreement with Monroe County Electric Cooperative for an 8.63 acre tract near the intersection of Old Red Bud and Quarry roads south of Waterloo.

Metzger said his designs for an office area were made with regard to “employee safety first, storage second.”

The property is also being planned for storage of Monroe County Emergency Management Agency vehicles and equipment.

In other business, a bid of just over $571,000 was approved for a project to repair the roof of the Oak Hill senior living and rehabilitation center in Waterloo.

There have been reports of active leaks in the roof in the maintenance area of the facility, constructed in 2006, with possible leaks in the main skilled nursing areas.

Prior to the meeting, Monroe County resident Mike Augustine of Total Roofing STL spoke during public comment to ask commissioners to accept a re-submitted bid for the roof project.

He explained his original bid did not include one wing of the facility, but his new bid would still likely be significantly lower than other bids.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb later said accepting the new Total Roofing bid would be problematic as it was submitted after the opening of the other sealed bids.

The bid was ultimately awarded to Blue Line Roofing.

During a budget update presented by Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein, the cost of the roof repair would be covered by a certificate of deposit account established over a decade ago.

“That’s not a coincidence. That’s smart,” Koerber said of the foresight of the prior county board in planning for the future of Oak Hill.

Koenigstein also noted Monroe County still owns the Oak Hill building and property despite the current lease and pending operational transfer of Oak Hill operations to Accolade Healthcare.

Koenigstein also suggested the lease agreement would produce a nearly $1 million swing in county finances as the Oak Hill property would become a taxable parcel if the operational transfer is approved later this month.

Based on a $15 million property value, Koenigstein estimated a nearly $300,000 property tax bill.

That gain, paired with about $600,000 of annual county subsidy to Oak Hill would reduce overall tax burden on Monroe County residents – Waterloo residents in particular – although Koenigstein said homeowners would not likely see significant reduction of property taxes owed in the future due to expected increases in other taxing entities’ levy requests.

Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean said he didn’t believe the Oak Hill property would be assessed in the $15-20 million range, as he believed it to be in the $7.5-9 million range based on comparable properties researched during the Accolade lease procedure.

As far as the budget process is concerned, Koenigstein said the document was about “90 percent” completed, with county salary raises being one aspect still to be finalized.

Those details were discussed during a closed session following Monday’s regular meeting.

Koenigstein later told the Republic-Times he expects to have a final draft of the budget posted to the county website, monroecountyil.gov, by the end of next week.

He also reminded Monroe County property owners that unpaid property tax balances are due next Friday, Nov. 14.

Taxpayers may submit payments to the treasurer’s office at the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo or online or at payments.municipay.com/il_monroe/search or by clicking the “Pay Taxes” link at monroecountyil.gov.

Koenigstein recommends using an “e-check” direct debit for online payments, which carries a $2 charge, rather than a credit card payment, which carries a fee of 2.35 percent of the total tax bill.

In other business, Webb discussed an amendment to the Monroe County ordinance governing new construction.

The proposed ordinance would require submission of surveys – at the cost of the applicant – as part of the building application process for all principal building construction in unincorporated areas of Monroe County for any zone other that A-1 agricultural use.

The intended purpose of the amendment would be to ensure adherence to the respective zones’ setback requirements for buildings.

A motion was approved to refer the matter to the Monroe County Planning Commission.

While Webb and commissioners were careful not to refer to any specific instances, the amendment was likely proposed in response to the still unresolved issue involving a primary residence which was constructed within 16 feet of an adjacent property which requires minimum setback of 20 feet.

The property owners were unable to secure an occupancy permit for their residence due to the setback violation.

They were denied a setback variance in 2024 and a subsequent hardship variance was denied earlier this year after the two property owners were unable to negotiate an agreement.

Plans to resolve the issue following the latest variance denial have not been disclosed.

The next meeting of the Monroe County Board is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at the Monroe County Courthouse.

The meeting was moved to Wednesday from its typical Monday date due to a scheduling conflict.