Ross | Pet of the Week

Ross is new to Helping Strays and we are still learning about him. We do know he is a sweetheart, loves to be petted and will talk to you. He is a pretty tabby with long whiskers and cream colored feet. He gets along with other cats. Make an appointment to meet Ross soon.

Ross is 12 years old.

Ross is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.