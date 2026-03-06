Rosemary Bush | Obituary

Rosemary Bush (nee Buehler), 100, of Waterloo, died March 5, 2026, in Waterloo. She was born Nov. 19, 1925, in East St. Louis.

Rosemary was a Sunday school teacher. She loved quilting, reading, puzzles, owl collecting, spoiling her grandchildren and spending time with her family. She was well loved at Cedarhurst where everyone called her Grandma.

She is survived by her children Richard (Janet) Bush and Linda Ferrell; daughter-in-law Judy Bush; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great- great-grandchildren; brother Gene Buehler; nieces; and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Virgil D. Bush Sr.; daughter Karen (Clem) Ruesler; son Virgil Bush Jr.; parents James and Hazel (nee Yates) Buehler; and brothers Charles, Marion, Donnie and Adolph Buehler.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. March 12 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Benjamin Hayter officiating.

Interment will be at Lake View Memorial Cemetery in Fairview Heights.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Bush family to be used for a memorial in her memory.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home.