Roscoe | Pet of the Week

Have you ever wanted your very own full size teddy bear? Well then come meet me at Helping Strays. My name is Roscoe, a three year old Chow mix with the most beautiful, unusual coat. I enjoy car rides and playing in a yard with my other shelter buddies. I keep my kennel clean, can sit, stay and shake for a treat!

I am indifferent to cats but I prefer a home with no kids. I would love a family who would brush my beautiful coat so I continue to look my most handsome self! Come to the shelter to meet your very own teddy bear, ME, Roscoe! Be sure to watch my video of me playing with a tennis ball.

Roscoe is in training and is making improvements. He will benefit with an experienced dog owner who is willing to continue his training. Are you that person?

Roscoe’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.