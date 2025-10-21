Ronald L. Rusteberg | Obituary

Ronald L. “Burger” Rusteberg, 62, of Waterloo, died Oct. 20, 2025, in St. Louis. He was born Dec. 26, 1962, in Centreville.

Ronald was employed for over 30 years at Monroe County Electric Cooperative. He loved his family, his job, his chickens and the family farm.

He is survived by his daughters Rachel (Ronnie) Mahan and Alicia Rusteberg; grandchildren Brenley Mahan and Dax Mahan; mother Marlene Rusteberg; sister Debbie Rusteberg; brother Donald (Connie) Rusteberg; nephew Kyle Rusteberg; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father Orville Rusteberg.

Private services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.