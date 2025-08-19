Ronald L. Candler | Obituary

Ronald “Ronnie” L. Candler, 81, of Prairie du Rocher, died Aug. 15, 2025, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon.

He was born to the late James H. and Anna (nee Kalmer) Candler on April 6, 1944, in Red Bud.

Ronnie married Jo Ann Braun on Oct. 17, 1964, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud; she survives.

He had owned and operated Candler Construction in Red Bud for 25 years.

Ronnie was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Renualt. He was a contractor, carpenter, craftsman, avid woodworker, card player and gardener.

He is also survived by his children Rhonda (Rob) Beaulieu of Prairie du Rocher, Bobbi (Dave) Moore of Red Bud, Renee (Michael) Neal of Chester and Rusty (Jenny) Candler of Prairie du Rocher; grandchildren Randi Beaulieu, Rachael (Shawn) Seymour, Rian Beaulieu (Davey Samples), Mackenzie Sharp (Alex Weisman), Cameron and Rebekah Moore, Dillon (Kaitlyn) Neal, Damion (Jadi) Neal, Derek (Faith) Neal, Dominic Neal, Devin Neal, Annabeth Candler, Lynnette Candler, Andrew Candler and Craig Candler; great-grandchildren Stephen Beaulieu, Jakoby & Jasper Seymour, Brantley and Kinsley Hall and Emberlyn, Evan, Ezra and Hazley Neal; sister Rosemary Wiesen of Red Bud; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Nancy Candler, Linda (Dave) Harbaugh, Terry (Linda) Braun, Ronnie (Pearl) Braun, Randy (Tina) Braun and Cindy Schnepeld; Tiny Mate from Down Under Troy Brandenburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ronnie was also preceded in death by his father- and mother-in-law Russell and Eileen Braun; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Barbara McDonough, Ruby Candler and Allen Schnepel; and nephew David Harbaugh.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Aug. 22 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Fr. John Kizhakedan officiating.

Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 23 at Gilbert Cemetery in Ames.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.