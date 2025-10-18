Rollover crash west of Waterloo
- October 18, 2025
Emergency personnel responded about 11 p.m. Friday to a single vehicle rollover crash on Route 156 at Brian Lane west of Waterloo.
The vehicle involved came to rest on its roof with the driver still inside. The female driver was safely extricated from the vehicle by first responders. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Responding agencies included the Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS.