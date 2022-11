Emergency personnel responded about 12:05 a.m. Wednesday to a vehicle rollover crash on KK Road near Rock Road south of Waterloo.

A power pole was clipped during the crash, with wires down as a result.

The female driver of the vehicle was safely able to exit the vehicle but the extent of any possible injuries was not immediately known.

Responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo Fire Department.