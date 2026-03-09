Rollover crash south of Valmeyer

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday to a rollover crash on Walnut Road at Baer Road south of Valmeyer near Harrisonville.

The vehicle was reported to have rolled multiple times in the crash. One person was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis for treatment of minor injuries. A second vehicle occupant refused medical transport at the scene.

Responding agencies included the Valmeyer Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.