Rollover crash on Bluff Road early Saturday morning

Republic-Times- May 3, 2025

The Waterloo and Columbia fire departments joined Monroe County EMS in responding about 1:40 a.m. Saturday for a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash with injuries on Bluff Road near Harres Lane just north of Hanover Road.

A medical helicopter was called for transport, but was later canceled. One occupant was taken by ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital.

There was no immediate word about the extent of injuries or the number of passengers in the vehicle, although dispatch communication indicates there were at least two occupants.

Illinois State Police also responded to the scene for accident reconstruction, resulting in Bluff Road closed north of Hanover Road until it was reopened at 6:20 a.m.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

S4S announces concert lineup 

May 2, 2025

SUV drives into Columbia gas station

May 2, 2025

Wednesday morning crash in Columbia

April 30, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web