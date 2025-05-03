Rollover crash on Bluff Road early Saturday morning

The Waterloo and Columbia fire departments joined Monroe County EMS in responding about 1:40 a.m. Saturday for a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash with injuries on Bluff Road near Harres Lane just north of Hanover Road.

A medical helicopter was called for transport, but was later canceled. One occupant was taken by ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital.

There was no immediate word about the extent of injuries or the number of passengers in the vehicle, although dispatch communication indicates there were at least two occupants.

Illinois State Police also responded to the scene for accident reconstruction, resulting in Bluff Road closed north of Hanover Road until it was reopened at 6:20 a.m.

