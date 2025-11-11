Rollover crash northeast of Waterloo

Republic-Times- November 11, 2025

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to a vehicle rollover crash on Gilmore Lake Road just north of Country Club Lane northeast of Waterloo just inside the Monroe County line near rural St. Clair County.

The vehicle came to rest upside down in a creek about 12 feet under a bridge.

The occupant of the vehicle was somehow able to safely exit the vehicle on his own and was not injured in the crash.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department issued a traffic alert notifying residents that Gilmore Lake Road between Country Club Lane and Keim Road would be closed for an extended period of time as tow operators work to remove the crashed vehicle.

The roadway was reopened shortly after 6 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Real Estate Transactions | Oct. 27-31, 2025

November 12, 2025

Structure fire in rural Dupo

November 9, 2025

Charges filed in shooting outside Waterloo cinema

November 6, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web