Rollover crash northeast of Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to a vehicle rollover crash on Gilmore Lake Road just north of Country Club Lane northeast of Waterloo just inside the Monroe County line near rural St. Clair County.

The vehicle came to rest upside down in a creek about 12 feet under a bridge.

The occupant of the vehicle was somehow able to safely exit the vehicle on his own and was not injured in the crash.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department issued a traffic alert notifying residents that Gilmore Lake Road between Country Club Lane and Keim Road would be closed for an extended period of time as tow operators work to remove the crashed vehicle.

The roadway was reopened shortly after 6 p.m.