Rollover crash near Maeystown

Republic-Times- September 3, 2025

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 6:25 p.m. Wednesday to a single-vehicle rollover crash in the area of 4600 Maeystown Road just north of Maeystown.

The vehicle, a white Chevy pickup truck, came to rest at the edge of a cornfield off the roadway. Initial reports indicate the truck lost control at a curve in the roadway.

Fortunately, no medical transport was required as a result of this crash.

Responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Maeystown Fire Department.

