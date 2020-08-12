Roider hearing set for Sept. 9

A hearing in the case of Kyle M. Roider will take place 1:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Monroe County Courthouse, during which a defense motion to bifurcate will be argued before Judge Julia Gomric.

The defense argues with this motion that Roider’s attorneys should be able to present multiple defenses in more than one trial.

A July 22 hearing on the matter was postponed due to the late presentation of new evidence.

Dr. Daniel Cuneo, a clinical psychologist, was recently ordered to evaluate Roider to determine whether, in his opinion, Roider could present an insanity defense. His findings remain under seal.

Last year, Cuneo evaluated Roider per the judge’s order and the court found Roider fit to stand trial.

Roider, 31, of Waterloo, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery for his role in the Jan. 9, 2019 shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Becker in Waterloo.

Roider’s trial, which was most recently set for Aug. 31, is now set to begin Nov. 16.