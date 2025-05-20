Roger D. Strong | Obituary

Roger D. Strong, 64, of Waterloo, died May 18, 2025, in Red Bud. He was born April 28, 1961, in Red Bud.

A man of grit, heart, and quiet generosity, passed away unexpectedly doing what he loved — living life wide open.

Roger lived fully and fearlessly. Whether tearing through the woods on his dirt bike in a hare scramble or Enduro race, working out with his 9 a.m. Numa gym family or enjoying a Crown Royal at the end of a long day, he filled his time with what truly mattered to him: people, purpose and a whole lot of horsepower.

He was a proud member of the Local 520 Operating Engineers for 41 years, (initiated in November 1982 and retired in September 2023). Roger spent over four decades with Baxmeyer Construction, a true family business, where he was known for his reliability, strong work ethic and steady leadership from 1981 through 2023.

Though fiercely independent, Roger loved nothing more than being surrounded by the people he cared about. He spent time hunting on his childhood family property, racing dirt bikes with his friends and hosting his annual barn party — a tradition born from restoring the barn that once belonged to his father-in-law. After the loss of his beloved wife, Kimberly, that space became a tribute not just to her, but to Roger’s resilience and his ability to turn hard things into something meaningful.

He was a loyal husband, a proud father, a fun-loving “Paw Paw,” a friend who showed up, and a man who made life better just by being in the room. He lived the kind of life most people only dream about — fast, fearless and full of the good stuff that really matters. His memory will live on in every ride and every wide-open throttle.

Roger is survived by his children Nathan Strong, Nicole (Keith Pigg) Strong and Kelli (Eric Brueggemann) Strong; grandchildren Ayla Strong, Alyvia Strong, Maverick Strong, August Brueggemann and Beckham Brueggemann; mother Virginia Strong; sisters Deborah (Michael) Glossip, Sharon (Jack) Bartokis, Sandra Kolmer and Audrey (KenBoy) Kelly; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who felt like family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Strong (nee Baxmeyer); father Robert A. Strong; brother Michael Strong; niece Wendy Glossip; father-in-law K. Richard (Boxy) Baxmeyer; sister-in-law Kathy Baxmeyer; and nephew Kadin Baxmeyer.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 23 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9-10 a.m. May 24 at Hope Christian Church in Columbia.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church at Hope Christian Church in Columbia Pastor Shane Adkisson officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, please raise a glass, take the long way home, and remember him by living a little louder.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to House of Neighborly Services.