Roger D. Karsten | Obituary

Roger Dale Karsten, 70, of Waterloo, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 27, 2025, following a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer. He was born Aug. 8, 1955 in Red Bud.

Roger lived a full life defined by his deep love for his family and a remarkable zest for people. It was often said that Roger never met a stranger. He found profound strength and peace in his 41 years of sobriety, an accomplishment his family cherished deeply and an inspiration to many others.

A lifelong truck driver, Roger truly enjoyed his work on the open road. Outside of his career, he was an avid enthusiast of motorsports, holding membership in the American Motorcyclist Association and the Belleville Enduro Team. He was also a member of the Columbia bowling team.

Roger’s many passions included DIY projects, yardwork and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals. He loved motorcycles, going to the beach and the thrill of trying his luck at playing slots and scratch-offs. His ultimate happy place was Las Vegas, where he and his wife made an annual trip for their wedding anniversary.

Roger is survived by his beloved wife Diana Karsten (nee Byrd); sons Richard (Becky) Karsten and Steven Karsten; and his grandchildren Aidan Karsten (girlfriend Autumn Ramey) and Brady Karsten. He is also survived by his mother, Margaret Karsten; sisters Pat Heller, Peggy Frazier, Donna (Floyd) Korves, Diane Seidel (friend, John Satterfield), Bonnie (Scott) Gramm, Linda (Gary) Queen and Carla Karsten; and his brothers Earl Karsten and Gary Karsten. Additionally, he is survived by his brothers-in-law Bob Byrd and Jerry Byrd; sisters-in-law Jeanette Chapman, Gail Lashley, and Marla Byrd; and many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.

Roger is preceded in death by his father Ervin H. Karsten.

A celebration of life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 4, 2025 at Sal’s Wartburg Inn in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the family.