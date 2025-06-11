Rodeo queen and friends make nationals

Pictured, from left, are local rodeo girls Rori Unger, Payton Weber, Kayleigh Luter and Brogan Schmitz. All four qualified for national competition next month in Wyoming.

Four young women qualified for national competition by virtue of solid showings this past weekend at the Illinois High School Rodeo Association state finals in Monticello.

Rori Unger, a junior at Waterloo High School, qualified for the state finals in barrel racing and pole bending.

Unger was crowned 2025-26 Miss Illinois High School Rodeo Queen at the state finals. The queen contest involves a personal interview, prepared and impromptu speeches, a written test and the demonstration of horsemanship.

She will compete in the National High School Rodeo Finals taking place July 13-19 in Rock Springs, Wy.

Joining Unger in Wyoming will be Payton Weber and Kayleigh Luter from Monroe County and Brogan Schmitz of St. Libory.

Weber, a recent high school graduate, qualified for the state finals in cutting and barrels. The state finals for cutting took place May 17, during which Weber and her cutting mare Pepsi placed second.

Weber was the 2025 IHSRA barrel racing champion with her horse Hayday Ladylove at the state finals.

Luter, a junior at WHS, and her horse Jett also qualified for nationals after placing third in barrel racing at the state finals.

Schmitz, a sophomore at Freeburg High School, placed second in barrel racing at the state finals to also advance to national competition.

Also competing in the IHSRA state finals was WHS sophomore Jacqui Keller. She qualified for state in barrels and poles but did not advance to national competition.