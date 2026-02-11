Rockin’ rim action in local gyms 

Columbia’s Brody Landgraf slams home two points during a recent home victory.

The regional pairings won’t be announced until Friday, but local high school boys basketball squads have most certainly begun preparations for the postseason road ahead.

Columbia (21-5) saw its 12-game winning streak finally come to an end Saturday against a solid Staunton squad at Wood River. Despite the Eagles leading 18-16 at halftime, Staunton pulled out a 44-36 win.

Brody Landgraf led the Eagles with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Eddie Smajic was held to 10 points on this night.

Last Tuesday, Columbia walloped Sumner at home, 91-48. Smajic netted 31 points and also grabbed seven rebounds. Kyle Chudd added 16 points. Landgraf contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds. Elliot Nelson came through with 12 points.

For the season, Smajic is averaging 21.6 points per contest. He’s shooting 84.4 percent from the free throw line.

Landgraf is averaging nearly 16 points and just over seven rebounds per game.

Columbia faces a pair of tough Cahokia Conference matchups this week, having faced Breese Central on the road Tuesday before playing this Friday at Roxana. The Eagles take on Orchard Farm at Principia on Saturday, then travel this coming Tuesday to Freeburg.

Waterloo (4-21) entered Tuesday’s home game against Fox attempting to snap an eight-game losing streak.

On Friday, the Bulldogs lost 49-36 at Civic Memorial.

Last Tuesday, it was a 53-51 loss in overtime at Red Bud.

Waterloo plays Friday at Jerseyville, takes on Hickman at Principia late Saturday morning, and then travels to cross-town rival Gibault on Tuesday.

The leading scorers so far this season for Waterloo are Tyler DeVilder and Owen Niebruegge.

Gibault (8-17) picked up a pair of recent wins as it attempts to build positive momentum for the postseason.

On Saturday, the Hawks won 64-52 at St. Pius X. Jack Holston made six three-pointers and finished with 25 total points. Colby Kincheloe added 20 points and seven steals. Also turning in a solid game for Gibault was Dante Gianino with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Last Tuesday, Gibault won 55-39 at home over Valmeyer. A 16-8 third quarter run set the Hawks for flight on this night.

Holston again led the way with 13 points. He is tops in scoring this season for Gibault at 12.4 points per game – including 43.2 percent shooting from three-point range.

Kincheloe is averaging 11.6 points and 2.4 assists per game.

Gibault played Tuesday at Chester and hosts Granite City on Thursday before hosting the rival Bulldogs on Tuesday.

In last Tuesday’s loss at Gibault, Valmeyer (10-17) was led by Evan Hill with 15 points (five three-pointers) and Chase Snyder with 10 points.

Last Wednesday, the Pirates lost 73-48 to Hancock in a road game. Hill poured in 29 points for Valmeyer, which committed 20 turnovers and saw three of its starters foul out.

On Friday, it was a 49-32 loss for Valmeyer against Steeleville. Hill again led the way with 14 points. Snyder and Gavin Rau each scored nine points.

Hill is the leading scorer this season for the Pirates at 14.2 points per game, followed by Carter McSchooler at 10 points per contest.

Valmeyer hosts First Baptist Academy on Thursday, hosts Dupo on Friday, then plays Tuesday at Lebanon.

Dupo (11-12) lost 73-44 on Friday to New Athens, getting 14 points each from Brrayden Esterlein and Jacob Duncan.

On Thursday, the Tigers lost 49-35 to Maryville Christian. Keith West was Dupo’s top scorer with nine points.

The Tigers faced Collegiate Medicine & Bioscience on Tuesday and host Hancock on Wednesday before playing Friday at Valmeyer and hosting Steeleville on Tuesday.

Esterlein continues to be the leading scorer on the season for Dupo at 13.7 points per contest. Duncan is averaging nearly 10 points per game.