Robert R. Stueve | Obituary

Robert R. Stueve, 70, of Waterloo, died Oct. 30, 2025, in Maryville. He was born July 9, 1955, in Red Bud.

Robert was a former manager of Red Bud IGA.

He is survived by his wife Cindy Stueve (nee Shields); children Lori (James) Root, Heather (Allyn) Sensel and Bryan (Elizabeth) Stueve; grandchildren Al and Erin Root, Alexis (fiancee Tristan Smith) and Aidan Sensel and Dallas, Chloe, Sophie, Brody, Alivia, Tallan and Memphis Stueve; brother James Stueve; sister Ruth (Matt) mason; sister-in-law Sandy Stueve; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lester W. and Rudelle Mae (nee Runge) Stueve; brother William W. “Bill” Stueve; father-in-law Cletus Shields; brothers-in-law Thomas Brennan and Rick Veit; niece Stacey; and nephews Samuel and Jay.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Nov. 2 and noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo

A funeral service will follow visitation Nov. 3 at the funeral home with Pastor Brian Downs officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.