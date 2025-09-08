Robert Niebruegge | Obituary

Robert “Bob” Niebruegge, 81, of Waterloo, died peacefully at his home on Sept. 6, 2025, wrapped in love from his family and friends. Bob was born on May 23, 1944, in Red Bud to the late Robert G. and Alvera M. (nee Nottmeier) Niebruegge.

A 1962 graduate of Waterloo High School, Bob was a gifted athlete who was recruited to play Division I basketball at Memphis State University. His accomplishments on the court eventually earned him a place in the Waterloo High School Hall of Fame — an honor he was proud to receive. After college, Bob was drafted into the United States Army.

On May 4, 1974, Bob married Darlene Markus. Together, they celebrated 51 years of marriage, raising two sons and building a life filled with love, laughter and unwavering support for their family.

In his later years, Bob enjoyed staying active—he loved playing golf, was a long-time member of the Beaver Lake Fishing Club, enjoyed riding his bike and was a member of the Thursday Afternoon Kloepper Club. Known for his quick wit and incredible sense of humor, Bob brought joy and laughter everywhere.

Bob was baptized and confirmed at the United Church of Christ in Waterloo. After faithfully attending Mass with Darlene for 51 years, Bob was recently welcomed into the Catholic faith.

Bob’s life was one of love, silent strength and dedication to family, and he will be remembered with gratitude and affection by all who knew him.

Bob was a proud and devoted father to Daniel A. (Lauren) Niebruegge and William G. (Stacey) Niebruegge and a beloved grandfather to eight grandchildren: Drew (18), Owen (17), Evan (15), Tate (10), Kade (8), Madeline (13), Annie (12) and Elliott (9).

He loved nothing more than attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and performances, and he rarely missed a chance to cheer them on.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert G. and Alvera M. Niebruegge; his brother David D. (Betty Jo) Niebruegge; sister Judy (Bob) Maurer; father and mother-in-law Cam and Dolores Markus; sister-in-law Linda Luhr; brother-in-law Michael Markus; and nephews David Maurer and Jason Luhr.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sept. 11 and 9:30-11 a.m. Sept. 12 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Gibault Catholic High School; Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Grade School; or Hospice of Southern Illinois.