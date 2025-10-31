Robert L. Mueller | Obituary

Robert Lawrence Mueller, 100, of New Athens, born March 2, 1925, in Prairie Du Long Township, died Oct. 28, 2025, at his home in New Athens.

He was a lifelong farmer, co-owner of Mueller-Vogler Sales and Service and Case Dealership. He was also the owner of Mueller Farm Service.

He was an active member of St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens. He was a member of the Lions Club in New Athens, charter member of the Hecker Community Center, Broad Hollow Grange, Monroe County Farm Bureau, Monroe County Soil and Water District and charter member of the New Athens FFA chapter.

He is survived by six children; Marlene (Terry Florek) Mueller of Belleville, Kathy (Ralph) Eckart of New Athens, Donna (Darwin) Haudrich of Hackett, Ark., Elaine (James) Rader of Waterloo, Eleanor Sue (David) Hepp of New Athens and Neil (Laura) Parker of New Athens; grandchildren Justin (Tisha) Eckart, Bethany (Tom) Zeveski, Dawn Drackett, David Haudrich, Dana (Greg) Browning, Darin (Christina) Haudrich, Darla (Ryan) Schatz, Kelly (Jeff) Rowold, Jim (Chris) Rader, Jared (Naomi) Rader, Keri (Troy) Feldman, Dionne (Scott) Harriss, Clayton (Ali) Hepp, Aaron (Cassie) Parker and Zachary (Janel) Parker; 31 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Clara (nee Schulz) Mueller; first wife Bernice (nee Feurer) Mueller who passed away on Dec. 6, 1974; second wife – Alice (nee Maurer) Parker Mueller who passed away on Nov. 13, 2019; his twin sister Roberta who died in infancy; and his brother – Donald (Phyllis) Mueller.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 2 and 9-10 a.m. Nov. 3 at St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens.

A funeral service will follow visitation Nov. 3 at the church with Rev, Robert Koch officiating.

Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville.

Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens is in charge of arrangements.