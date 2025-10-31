Robert J. Braun | Obituary

Robert J. Braun, 85, of Columbia died October 29, 2025, at Bria of Columbia. He was born Aug. 27, 1940, in Belleville.

Bob retired after 50 years of service as an operating engineer with Local 520. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, and a former member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Hecker. He loved to garden, hunt and fish.

Surviving are his wife, Gayle D. (nee Bangert) Braun of Columbia; daughter Beth Ann (John) Biethman of San Diego, Calif; son Bryan John (Lisa) Braun of Columbia; grandchildren, Derek Biethman of Tucson, Ariz., Blake Biethman of Reno, Nev.; Tyler J. Braun of Columbia; and Melinda A. Braun of Columbia; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence J. and Verna (nee Stehl) Braun and sister Jo Ann Bean.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 4 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery in Hecker.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Immaculate Conception Education and Activities Center Building Fund, Columbia.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.