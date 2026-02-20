Robert E. Prange | Obituary

Republic-Times- February 20, 2026

Robert E. Prange , 87, of Waterloo, died Feb. 14, 2026, in Columbia. He was born Nov. 27, 1938, in St. Louis.

Robert was on the Waterloo Fire Department for many years as well as a former Waterloo Alderman. He was a member of Waterloo Sportsman Club.

He is survived by his wife Wila Mae Prange nee Wiegand; daughter Kimberly Schremp; sisters-in-law Darlene Prange and Joan Wiegand; and brother-in-law Dan Rahn.

He is preceded in death by his parents Victor and Alma (nee Kaestner) Prange; granddaughter Hannah Ruez; brother Harvey Prange; and sisters Nadine (Kenneth) Wright and Nelda Rahn.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Benjamin Hayter officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Jane E. Lange | Obituary

February 20, 2026

Dennis E. Remiger | Obituary

February 20, 2026

Samantha M. Eaver | Obituary

February 17, 2026
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web