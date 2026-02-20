Robert E. Prange | Obituary

Robert E. Prange , 87, of Waterloo, died Feb. 14, 2026, in Columbia. He was born Nov. 27, 1938, in St. Louis.

Robert was on the Waterloo Fire Department for many years as well as a former Waterloo Alderman. He was a member of Waterloo Sportsman Club.

He is survived by his wife Wila Mae Prange nee Wiegand; daughter Kimberly Schremp; sisters-in-law Darlene Prange and Joan Wiegand; and brother-in-law Dan Rahn.

He is preceded in death by his parents Victor and Alma (nee Kaestner) Prange; granddaughter Hannah Ruez; brother Harvey Prange; and sisters Nadine (Kenneth) Wright and Nelda Rahn.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Benjamin Hayter officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Immanuel Lutheran Church.