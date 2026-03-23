Robert E. Curran | Obituary

Robert E. Curran, 90, of Waterloo, died March 22, 2026, in Waterloo. He was born March 30, 1935, in Waterloo.

He was a member of Knights of Columbus 1334, Optimist Club, Holy Name Society, Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery Board, retired from McDonald Douglas and a U.S. Army Veteran.

He is survived by his sisters and brother Mary Fieldson, Charles (Eileen) Curran and Patricia (Ray) Dugan; brother-in-law; nieces; nephews; great nieces and great nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife Mildred A. Curran (nee Carr); parents William J. and Julia M. (nee Ruby) Curran; brothers James Curran, John Curran, Frank Curran and William M. Curran; and sisters Rosann Curran, Suzanne Stahl and Caroline Spehn.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 25 and 8-9:30 a.m. March 26 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. March 26 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Masses; Optimist Club; or Holy Name Society.