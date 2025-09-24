Robert D. Mohr | Obituary

Robert D. “Bob” Mohr, 87, of Waterloo, IL, died September 23, 2025, in St. Louis, MO. He was born November 20, 1937, in St. Louis, MO.

He is survived by his sisters Sandy Steinmann, Patty (Larry) Andres, and Judy (Ray) Unterseh; aunts; uncle; nieces; nephew; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Hadley Paul and Margaret L. (nee Mehrmann) Mohr; and brother-in-law Ken Steinmann

Bob was a dedicated member of St. John UCC in Valmeyer and a former member of the Valmeyer Lion’s Club. He was also involved in the MASC Theater, Valmeyer Senior Citizens, and the Maeystown Sportsmans Club. Bob served as a Gun Safety Instructor for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and was a lifelong supporter of Valmeyer school sports as a booster.

He was a former member of the Salt Lick Point Land & Water Reserve, a Valmeyer Sports Hall of Fame inductee, and an active member of its Hall of Fame committee. He was also inducted into the Valmeyer Music Hall of Fame.

For 65 years, Bob supported Valmeyer sports programs serving as scoreboard operator since 1996 and as scorebook operator since 2001. He also helped establish sports programs at The Colony in Texas.

Bob worked part time at Ed Roehr Safety Products beginning in 1993. He previously worked at Johns Manville in St. Louis from 1955–1981, later transferring to Texas where he continued with the company until 1985.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to:

Helping Strays of Monroe County, BOSS, or St. John UCC – Valmeyer

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.