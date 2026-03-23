Robert Bender | Obituary

Robert “Bob” Bender, 81, died March 21, 2026, at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Mo. He was born and raised in St. Louis by the late Charles and Helen (nee Zander) Bender.

Upon high school graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, spending four years working in electronics, transitioning to a 30-plus year career at Southwestern Bell Company in a number of managerial roles.

Bob then retired, devoting his time to the building trades and the local animal shelter, because he never met a dog that he couldn’t befriend.

Surviving are his wife of 22 years Barbara (nee Kutterer). He was the cherished father and grandfather of sons Tony (Julie) Bender, and Tim (Jenn) Bender and grandsons Hayden Bender, Luke Bender, Blake Bender and Caleb Bender. He was the loving stepfather and step-grandfather of stepsons Thad (Kerry) Haas, Mike (Dalila) Haas, Jacob Haas and step-grandchildren Brayden Haas, Annika Haas and Madelyn Haas. He is also survived by his sister Sr. Mary Bender and brother Richard (Carol) Bender.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles Bender.

A celebration of life is being planned for family and friends in mid-April.

The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Dogwood Animal Shelter, Osage Beach, Mo., where Bob dedicated over 20 years of volunteer service.