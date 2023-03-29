Road work around the county

With the threat of cold spells and winter weather nearing an end, construction crews are already out and about around the county beginning on seasonal road work projects.

The biggest traffic impacts are expected to be in Columbia this year.

In addition to the westbound span of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge closing this Wednesday night, a stretch of Route 3 in Columbia is currently being prepped to continue an Illinois Department of Transportation resurfacing project which began last year.

The project this spring will take place from just north of South Main Street in Columbia through the I-255 interchange just north of Palmer Creek Road.

While Route 3 is being resurfaced, motorists should expect occasional lane closures and delays between the morning and afternoon rush hours on days when workers are present.

Also in Columbia, work is expected to begin this May on a reconstruction project on Valmeyer Road.

In addition to resurfacing the road from Route 3 to Bluff Road, a new culvert will be installed at the bridge on Valmeyer Road just west of Veterans Parkway.

Crews will also be working on a new storm sewer, curbs and gutters along Valmeyer Road.

This project is expected to last three to four months.

Work on the GM&O Connector Trail in Columbia is expected to continue later this year.

The City of Columbia will extend the existing trail from Cherry Street to Centerville Road and construct a new trail connection from Centerville Road to Main Street.

There is no current date set for the beginning of the project, which is expected to go to bid in late April.

Work continues on a pedestrian crossing project at the intersection of Route 3 and HH Road/Country Club Lane in Waterloo.

The project began in late February and is expected to be completed by early summer.

Other projects slated to be completed this year include resurfacing and shoulder work on Floraville Road in Waterloo from the city limits to the Monroe County line.

The Monroe County Highway Department will also replace a bridge on Route 156 in Old Valmeyer. Work is expected to begin this spring or early summer.