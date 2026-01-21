Rivalry meet-ups in girls hoops

Gibault’s Olivia Biffar (right) launches a contested shot during a game earlier this season at Dupo.

A number of local high school girls basketball squads are facing off against each other in the late going to the regular season.

On Tuesday, Gibault (13-10) hosted small-school Monroe County rival Valmeyer, picking up a 54-26 victory. See photos from this game online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Prior to this matchup, the Hawks lost last Wednesday at Roxana. Gibault was up by eight points after three quarters, but Roxana went on a 20-7 run to close out the contest.

Karmon Grohmann led the way for the Hawks with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The senior leads Gibault in scoring this season at 16.7 points per game in addition to averaging 6.4 rebounds, 3.36 steals and 2.8 blocks per contest.

Gibault plays Thursday at Christ Our Rock Lutheran before hosting Trico on Monday.

Valmeyer (0-8) lost 57-23 to rival New Athens on Thursday, committing 34 turnovers in the process. Grace Rowold led the Pirates with nine points.

Rowold, a freshman, leads Valmeyer in scoring this season.

The Pirates host another rival, Dupo, on Thursday, then host nearby nemesis Red Bud on Monday.

Dupo (3-11) dropped a 41-21 contest to Marissa on Thursday.

Last Tuesday, the Tigers were tamed by Granite City, 54-24. Kylie Kloess led the way for Dupo with 10 points. Kloess and DeMiyah Chairs, both underclassmen, are the top scorers this season for the Tigers.

Dupo faced Metro East Lutheran on Tuesday. Following Thursday’s meet-up with Valmeyer, the Tigers will host Mt. Olive on Monday.

Monroe County’s two largest schools, Columbia and Waterloo, will see each other on the basketball court this coming Tuesday at Waterloo High School in the annual “Pack the Place” rivalry showdown.

Columbia (13-7) won 61-16 over Wood River on Thursday, getting 22 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks from senior Kinley Jany.

Last Tuesday, it was a 72-60 loss for the Eagles against Oakville despite 24 points and nine rebounds from Jany. Addison Dewilde, a freshman, added 17 points and eight rebounds.

Jany leads Columbia in scoring this season at 13.4 points per game. Ava Mathews, also a senior, averages 13.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest. Dewilde is averaging 10.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Columbia hosts Benton on Thursday before traveling this coming Tuesday to Waterloo.

Waterloo (8-15) lost at home on Friday to Triad, 45-37, committing 22 turnovers on the night.

Mallory Thompson, a senior, led the way for the Bulldogs with 14 points and six steals. Calla Espenschied added 12 points, with Nichole Gum contributing 10 points.

Last Wednesday, it was a 35-21 defeat for Waterloo at Pinckneyville. Thompson again led the way with nine points.

Thompson leads Waterloo in scoring this season at 11.4 points per game.

Waterloo hosted St. Vincent on Wednesday, falling 52-47. The Bulldogs led 38-27 after three quarters, only to see St. Vincent go on a 25-9 run to close out the game. Gum scored 17 points.

Waterloo hosts Collinsville on Friday before Tuesday’s rivalry clash.