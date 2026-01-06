Rita Mae Eshom | Obituary

Republic-Times- January 6, 2026

Rita Mae Eshom, 90, died Jan. 4, 2026. She was born March 13, 1935, the daughter of the late Cleo and Avera (nee Kohnz) Eschom.

Rita enjoyed genealogy and bird watching. She was a beautiful soul who had much of her life stolen by disease. She was pretty, educated, kind and a friend to all. We’ll miss her dearly.

She is survived by her brother Robert Eshom and sisters July Josten and Muriel (the late Jim) Benz.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

No services will be held. 

Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Madonnaville.

